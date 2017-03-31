Nigeria: Kidnap Kingpin, King Solomon, May Die By Hanging

Lagos — A notorious kidnapper, Solomon Chukwudi, who was arrested recently by detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, is to be tried under the new law of Lagos State on kidnapping.

Under the new law, King Solomon, as he is fondly called by his gang members, may die by hanging, while the house he was using to keep hostages might also be forfeited to the state government.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who made this disclosure at a press conference held at the Command Headquarters yesterday, said that King Solomon and three other kidnap suspects were the recent cases recorded since the law came into existence.

According to Owoseni, the command was in contact with the office of the Attorney-General of Lagos for a successful prosecution of the suspects.

He said: "As follow-up to two cases of kidnapping in the state, policemen attached to the anti-kidnapping team and some mobile policemen accosted three suspects in the Agbowa area of Lagos. During investigation, detectives discovered that the gang was responsible for the abduction of a female policewoman and a lawyer. The suspects confirmed that the money found on them was their own share.

"These are the first suspects arrested since the law on kidnapping was promulgated by the state government. They will be tried along with King Solomon, a notorious kidnapper, under the new Lagos law. The command is in touch with the office of the Attorney-General of Lagos to ensure a successful prosecution of the case."