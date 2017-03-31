Nigeria: 2 Million Face Hunger in Borno - Unicef

Maiduguri — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that about 60 percent, amounting to over two million of the 3.6 million population of Borno State, face acute food shortage in 2017.

A nutrition specialist with the world body, Walton Beckley, issued the warning Wednesday at the commencement of a training for health workers in the three states of the Northeast on nutrition management aimed at saving 450,000 malnourished children in the IDP camps from dying of malnutrition in 2017.

Beckley announced that the training which would be taken to both Adamawa and Yobe states in due course, was aimed at curbing the rate of malnutrition sequel to the Boko Haram crisis in the Northeast.

"It is expected that 450,000 children under the age of five may suffer from severe malnutrition across the three Northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe in 2017," Beckley said.

UNICEF which raised an alarm that one in five children suffering from acute malnutrition was likely to die without proper treatment, said over the last 12 months, it had treated nearly 170,000 children in the three Boko Haram-ravaged states.