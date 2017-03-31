South Africa: Protests Called Against Zuma's Cabinet Reshuffle

Protests have been called around the country today, Friday 31 March, following President Jacob Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffle that axed key ministers - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi were also fired.

10am Church Square In Pretoria

Zwelinzima Vavi called on South Africans to join the South African Federation of Trade Unions in a march to the Treasury.

Advocacy group - Organisations Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) - have called on all civil society groups to protest and "stand up for the sake of all SA" against President Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle.

SaveSA, the Treatment Action Campaign, SECTION27 and other civil society organisations have put out the call on social media for all South Africans to join the protests.

11am Parliament, Cape Town

Hundreds of faith based leaders and members of civil society groups are expected to stage a silent protest calling for President Zuma's resignation.

Activists have asked people driving in the City, who are unable to join the protest, to hoot as they drive past Parliament.

Activist Zackie Achmat tweeted: Gather at Parliament from 11:00 to begin #resistance to #Zuma #Gupta Russian @TreasuryRSA capture. #StopTheNuclearDeal