The official memorial service of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, which was set to be held on Saturday, was suddenly postponed on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said it had been postponed "until further notice".

It was set to have taken place at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

The statement did not say why the memorial was postponed and it was not immediately clear what led to the decision to do so.

