Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has obtained orders stopping the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting, charging and prosecuting him.

Justice Eric Ogolla Friday issued the orders in respect to any matters under investigations by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya National Examinations Council and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The court also barred the three State agencies from "further interfering in Governor Joho's constitutional rights".

The orders were issued pending hearing and determination of an application by Mr Joho, who has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney-General.

The court also restrained the respondents from arresting, harassing, intimidating and questioning Mr Joho on any matter concerning his academic qualifications or on account of any investigations relating to an alleged forgery of his 1992 KCSE result slip.

Justice Ogolla said he had found that Mr Joho's application disclosed intention to destroy his governorship and certified the application as urgent.

More follows.