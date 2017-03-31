29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: KLM to Resume Flights to Liberia Soon

By Catherine B. Nyenkan

The Royal Dutch Airline, KLM, is expected to resume flights to Liberia shortly, the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has said.

W. Bako Freeman indicated that KLM's return is a result of over six months of discussions and negotiations with the airline's management which were finalized Sunday.

Speaking on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Wednesday, Freeman said KLM will be flying to Liberia three times weekly, giving a boost to the airline industry in the country.

According to him, the airline's return after more than 20 years is not only a boost to the aviation industry, but also to the tourism sector and job creation for Liberians.

"KLM returning to Liberia is a renewed confidence for the Aviation sector, it is also a demonstration effect for others that are looking to come into Liberia," Freeman said, adding that "it is a big boost and we are very happy about it"

"We on our part will ensure that all conditions that made them decide to come back to Liberia are maintained so that they can continue flying to Liberia," Freeman noted.

He pointed out that discussions are ongoing to ensure that other airlines return to Liberia.

