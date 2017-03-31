29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Boakai Receives Over 55,000 Books for Liberian Schools

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has received over 55,000 books from the Ihezie Foundation Book Relief Africa for schools in Liberia.

The books are part of the project by the Ihezie Foundation to provide books to African schools.

Speaking at the formal presentation of the books in London Tuesday, the Managing Director of the Ihezie Foundation, Mr. Michael Bloedom, said the books donation is in fulfillment of requests made to the foundation that will cover schools from the primary to the university levels, and described the project as 'amazing'.

Receiving the books that have already been shipped to Monrovia, Vice President Boakai said the value of books is timeless and noted that the books will enhance the reading program in Liberia because, according to the Vice President, not many students can afford to buy books.

He said this has caused students to rely on pamphlets and photocopies that are costly for them, a dispatch from London said.

According to the dispatch, Vice President Boakai emphasized that "it is now our obligation to ensure that the books reach their intended audience, the students in the various schools and colleges."

In a related development, Vice President Boakai has been visiting Lincolnshire where he met with Rev. Trevor Cockings of His Church and inspected a number of supplies intended for Liberia.

The supplies include school desks, chairs, cabinets, mobile blood banks, special clothing and other supplies for health practitioners, the dispatch said.

Since 2006 Vice President Boakai and Rev. Cockings have been partnering to ensure that critically needed supplies are made available to the needy in Liberia.

