Africa: Pres. Sirleaf Says 'Africa Is Rising'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has opened the Second Edition of International Conference on the Emergence of Africa in Abidjan, stressing that the African continent is rising.

She also noted that the future of the continent's growth and prosperity is certain and Africa is on the move and that its future is certain.

According to Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Tuesday in Abidjan when she opened the 2017 Second Edition of the International Conference on the Emergence of Africa (ICEA), recounting the success and challenges of African countries.

The conference is being convened under the theme: "The Implementation of Plans for Emergence in Africa."

She attributed the future of Africa to its people's resolved to shape their own destiny and at the same time emphasizing the need for countries to ensure value addition to their exports, divergences and modernization among others things to keep their economy animated.

She maintained that Africans must take ownership of their destiny and as well take stock of their achievements and embrace it, stressing, "We have confidence in Africa's future and the processes."

President Sirleaf said the three-day meeting is an opportunity to assess the countries' progress in formulating programs and policies relating to the emergence of Africa.

She challenged participants to assess issues of climate change, adaptation, and new technology, among other things, that are critical to achieving emergence.

She said since the global decline of prices of basic commodities and the effect of Ebola, Liberia still continues to face the challenges of transforming growth but was quick to note that Africa's future is certain.

She said this is because Africans are taking hold of their own future, stressing: "We are so pleased that many of us are still finding the way in the rest of Africa, from Ethiopia to Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, East Africa, North Africa, Central Africa and West Africa - we are now transforming our future, and the future is very great."

She then congratulated Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d'Ivoire, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded her and delegation since their arrival in

Abidjan and thanked him for organizing the conference.

Special remarks were also delivered by Presidents Alpha Conde of Guinea; Macky Sall of Senegal; Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire; Helen Clark of

UNDP; and AfDB President, Dr. Adesina.

The Conference on the Emergence of Africa was organized by Côte d'Ivoire and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the World Bank and African Development Bank.

It brought together over 400 personalities and representatives of governments, international development institutions, research and academic centers, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

The conference seeks to address various issues related to the governance of public institutions and the inclusive and sustainable structural transformation of Africa. Plenary Sessions,

Parallel High-Level Sessions and Side Events will focus on presentations that will be followed by discussions on two central themes: "The Governance of Public

Institutions" and "The Inclusive and Sustainable Structural Transformation of Africa."

President Sirleaf and delegation returned home late Tuesday evening.