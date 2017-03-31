Liberia: Carter Center Trains Youth, Women in Access to Justice

Carter Center, a non-governmental organization operating in Liberia, has ended a six-day training of citizens of Nimba County in access to justice.

The training was divided into three phases and targeted women groups, youth and traditional leaders from the 17 administrative districts of the county.

The training was held under Carter Center's Access to Justice Program that is being implemented in eight of Liberia's 15 counties.

According to an official of Carter Center, the training was intended to broaden the minds of locals on their roles and responsibilities in maintaining peace and ensuring a violence-free environment during and after the October 10 elections.

Mr. George B. Saye of the Carter Center Nimba office added that the training focused on topics like conflict resolution, structure of the court system in Liberia, and the criminal justice system of Liberia, among others.

According to Mr. Saye, the training is a continuous process because Carter Center's main focus is to partner with the Government of Liberia to ensure the reduction of crimes and violence in the country.

Beneficiaries of the training lauded Carter Center for empowering them through regular training programs.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Justine Z. Paye of Bain-Garr District said the beneficiaries were very happy for the training provided by Carter Center and promised to put into practice all they have learnt for the good of their respective communities.