Liberia: Pavement of Ganta Streets Kicks Off

Nimba County administration and the Ministry of Public Works through its FRAM project Tuesday launched a 4.5 kilometer street pavement project in Ganta, the county's commercial city.

The project targets the asphalt pavement of two major streets, including the one running from the LPMC junction passing through the LPMC bye-pass and connecting the Monrovia highway and another starting from the Ganta main street passing through one of the largest communities, Deakehmein, and ending at the LPMC back road.

The project started immediately following the formal launch with Nimba County earth moving equipment grading the two streets targeted under the project.

The estimated cost and duration is not yet known as Nimba County Superintendent D. Dorr Cooper has promised to provide further details on the project in the shortest possible time.

Speaking during the launch, Superintendent Cooper said the project will be jointly carried out by the Nimba County administration and the Liberian government through the FRAM program of the Public Works Ministry.

He said, the two streets were selected based on their importance to the "fastly growing city."

According to Cooper, when completed, the streets will help reduce traffic congestion and promote economic activities in that part of the city.

He argued that Ganta as a rapidly growing city, deserves better and the paving of some major streets in the city is just one of the several good things the people of Nimba have benefited from the Unity Party-led government.

Superintendent Cooper also disclosed that some funding are being sourced through the government to enable the county repair all of its earth moving equipment to enable the completion of streets that were started in major cities across the county.

He told journalists that for several months, all road projects in the county were at a standstill due to lack of money to have the county's equipment that were already broken down repaired.

For his part, Ganta City Mayor Benjamin Dokpah expressed delight at the project and promised to work with implementing partners to ensure its timely and satisfactory completion.