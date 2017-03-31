Liberia: Some 25.2 Million Litres of Beverages Produced in 2016 - CBL

A total of 25.2 million litres of beverages were produced in 2016 up from 22.9 million litres produced the previous year, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has disclosed.

The CBL 2016 Annual Report released recently attributed the rise in output to the installation of an additional facility that helped to boost output during the year.

The report also indicated that the total paint (water and oil) produced at the end of 2016 was estimated at 205,391 gallons, down from of 299,450 gallons produced in the previous year.

The report noted that candle output at the end of 2016 was estimated at 179,768 kilograms, down from the revised volume of 183,803 kilograms produced in 2015.

The report attributed the 2.2 percent drop in candle production to the Liberia Electricity Corporation increasing its coverage and supply of electricity within the country.

According to the report, production of detergent (Clorox) during the period was estimated at 1.6 million litres, up from 0.9 million litres produced in 2015.

The report noted that the rise in production was due to increased demand for the product for health, specifically preventive and hygienic purposes.

The report indicated that the total quantity of rubbing alcohol produced during 2016 was estimated at 250,844 litres, down from 274,625 litres produced the previous year.

It added that the estimated 8.6 percent decline in production was due to lower supply of raw materials for production.