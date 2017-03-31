29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: UNDP Goodwill Envoy Prince Haakon to Visit Liberia

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador Crown Prince Haakon of Norway will visit Liberia from April 2-5 to see first-hand the country's progress in consolidating peace, and in planning for and implementing the globally-agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prince Haakon is an advocate for UNDP's efforts to assist member states to achieve SDG 1 to end poverty in all its forms everywhere.

A UNDP press release said while in Liberia, its Goodwill Ambassador will meet with senior government officials, youth and women's groups, civil society organizations, local communities and other partners.

He will also visit UNDP-supported projects focused on post-Ebola recovery and building resilience against similar types of shocks.

Prince Haakon's visit is seen as a welcome recognition of Liberia's strides in post-war reconstruction, and its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

As the country takes on this ambitious agenda, UNDP has committed to continue to work with all Liberians and partners to ensure that people's lives are improved, that the country's natural resources work for everyone, and that nobody is left behind.

UNDP's work in Liberia is aligned with the national development plan, the Agenda for Transformation.

Key focus areas include supporting the government to develop a strategy to achieve the SDGs; technical assistance to the National Electoral Commission for free and fair elections in 2017 and improving access to justice and the functioning of rule of law institutions.

It also focuses on boosting social cohesion and decentralization efforts; and advocacy and engagement on laws and other actions related to women's empowerment.

