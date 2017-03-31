29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cabinet to Converge in Bomi for 2-Day Retreat

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and members of her cabinet will on March 30 converge for a two-day mandatory retreat in Julijuah, Bomi County.

The retreat, which will be held under the theme: "Strong in the Last Mile," will also be attended by Assistant Ministers, Heads of State-Owned Enterprises, Commissions, and Local Government officials, among other officials.

An Executive Mansion release said Wednesday that, the two-day retreat will primarily focus on the President's priorities for the next 298 days; the transition plan for Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions; telling the administration's success story and priority projects for the President's 150-Day Plan.

The release said presentations and discussions will focus on identifying the Government's priorities for the next 298 days, adopting strategies for telling the success story the President Sirleaf's administration, and approving the execution plans for her 150-Day Plan priority projects.

Liberia

Unclear U.S. Policy Toward Africa Has Implications On Upcoming Elections

If US President Donald Trump has a plan for Africa, he and his aides are holding it pretty close to their chest. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.