Liberia: Cabinet to Converge in Bomi for 2-Day Retreat

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and members of her cabinet will on March 30 converge for a two-day mandatory retreat in Julijuah, Bomi County.

The retreat, which will be held under the theme: "Strong in the Last Mile," will also be attended by Assistant Ministers, Heads of State-Owned Enterprises, Commissions, and Local Government officials, among other officials.

An Executive Mansion release said Wednesday that, the two-day retreat will primarily focus on the President's priorities for the next 298 days; the transition plan for Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions; telling the administration's success story and priority projects for the President's 150-Day Plan.

The release said presentations and discussions will focus on identifying the Government's priorities for the next 298 days, adopting strategies for telling the success story the President Sirleaf's administration, and approving the execution plans for her 150-Day Plan priority projects.