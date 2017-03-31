29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt. Acts to Combat Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing

By Stephen N. Sonpon

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Alex Cuffy, has said the Government of Liberia is exerting efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing around the world.

He made the statement Tuesday in an interview with reporters at the start of a three-day national workshop on law and procedure of international criminal assistance at a local hotel in Monrovia.

The training, which is being funded by the United States Government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, brought together Judges, Magistrates, Prosecutors, Law enforcement officers from the Ministry of Justice and the FIU.

According to him, the measures include the call for international cooperation and mutual assistance in criminal matters and how countries around the world can cooperate to bring to justice criminals that cross borders.

He indicated that the measures also include regulations dealing with cross-border transportation of currency and bearers of negotiable instruments, regulation for further distribution and action on the United Nations list of terrorists and terrorist groups.

"The government is taking giant steps to ensure that measures like "Regulation on currency transaction, reporting for financial institutions and regulation on suspicious transactions are applicable in the country," he said.

Cuffy indicated that Liberia is fully a part of this global program for strengthening capacities to prevent and combat organized and serious crimes.

