Uganda: Conditioning Key for Hong Kong 7s, Says Onyango

Kampala — After two months of gruesome drills from as early as 6am lasting one and a half hours, five days a week, Sevens Cranes coach Tolbert Onyango named his squad for the HSBC World Rugby Series qualifiers due in Hong Kong, on Tuesday, citing strength and conditioning as a priority.

"I'm looking for strong and conditioned players," Onyango told Daily Monitor a day before selection. "Those are the kind of players that can sustain our mode of play for all three days," added the former Heathens player.

The acquisition of former Kenya Sevens strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani two months ago explains why Onyango gave a nod to only players who responded positively to Kimani's routines.

"A strength and conditioning coach is trained to work with all sports, all you need to know is the respective rules of the games and energy systems to help players recover after games," Kimani told Ugrugbyfanzone in an interview a fortnight ago.

The two HSBC World Rugby Series legs Uganda played in as an invitational side in Cape Town and Dubai last year, winning plaudits despite looking like a work in progress, left Onyango with homework he has taken serious since the turn of the year.

"Our intensity was low compared to the other sides when we first competed last year, we have been working on raising it to a higher level" said the Kenyan born who also wants his side to improve in other aspect of the game.

"Apart from intensity, our tackling needs to improve plus we lost the ball a lot whenever we got into contact," he added.

The final squad

Ramathan Govule, Phillip Wokorach, Eric Kasiita, Fred Odur, Timothy Kisiga, Lawrence Sebuliba, Pius Ogena, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Byron Oketayot, Solomon Okia, Marvin Odongo