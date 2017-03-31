Tanzania: Plot Thickens Over 'Smelly' Theft, Recovery of Arusha Fuel Tankers

THE Management of Ultimate Security Limited, whose two guards went missing when two oil tankers disappeared from the Mount Meru Petroleum Limited Depot, says 'they smell fish' in the whole racket.

The Ultimate Security's General Manager, Mr Eliuta Mwanjawike, says his firm is also worried about the safety of its two members of staff who have since gone missing; "If there was something fishy in the whole arrangements ... chances are they were abducted by the criminals who staged the truck theft," said Mr Mwanjawake.

The two guards have been identified as Mr Daudi Alfred Osujaki, 32, and resident of Njiro and Mr Paschal Mtanda (aged 40), a resident of Majengo area. Both are still at large even though the stolen trucks, with nearly 80,000 litres of fuel (diesel) in their tanks recovered intact.

"We have automatic monitoring systems on all the stations that our guards are deployed ... the one at Mount Meru Depot in Mbauda was also active and remained so until around five hours after midnight," said the Ultimate Security CEO.

He added that the people working at an adjacent fuel station outside the Mount Meru Petroleum depot saw the two tankers living the base at around midnight last Sunday, but the guards remained there until morning before they were either captured or left at will, without their uniforms.

"It proves that other people drove the trucks away, besides the two guards cannot drive and don't even have licences," said the Ultimate Security Manager. The stolen trucks incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of last Monday Morning when the surveillance (CCTV) cameras at the facility got covered by unknown persons to conceal what was taking place in the dark.

Later, in what remains the biggest mystery ever, the stolen trucks were ditched in Kilimanjaro region; one an 18-wheeler Scania with plate numbers T-692 BES which was pulling a trailer with registration T-698 BES and with 40,000 litres of Diesel in its two tankers, was found abandoned in Sanya-Juu area of Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The other lorry, a Chinese Made Foton Semi-Trailer tanker with plate numbers T-507 DFU with an attached trailer T-559 CLM was ditched near Kilimanjaro Machine Tools in Machame area with its 37,000 litres of diesel. Now Ultimate Security wonders why the recovered vehicles were not taken to Police Station but instead continued with their fuel delivering duties as if nothing happened.

The Acting Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Yusuph Ilembo said the police were still investigating the matter, and that their probe would rope-in all the parties on suspicion.

The Managing Director for Mount Meru Petroleum, Mr Atul Mittal had earlier said he was still "shocked and surprised" by the incident at his oil and gas base in Mbauda, notably because what the 'robbers' did was "simply drive the tankers to Moshi and ditch them there ... with oil consignment intact."

Mr Athanas Mwangata who works for the Ultimate Security Company said he had arrived to take up day duty last Monday Morning, but did not find the fellow guards who were in charge at night and was taken aback to see their uniforms lying about.