29 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: CBL Governor to Testify in Court 'C' Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ballah M. Kollie

Criminal Court "C" Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Wednesday granted prosecution's request to subpoena Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Milton A. Weeks to testify to the bank's policy on commercial banks in the country.

According to prosecution's submission, Governor Weeks will primarily focus on the CBL policy on how the originals of customers' checks are managed and how long they are to keep them in their storage.

The subpoena was triggered by the disappearance of the originals of the June 23 and August 31, 2010 checks belonging to Cllr. H. Varney Sherman and

his Sherman and Sherman Law firm.

While on the witness stand, International Bank headquarters Branch Manager Edwin Kamanda revealed that since June 1, 2010 the bank has reserved all originals of transacted or processed checks.

He further said as a policy of the bank, customers' documents are disposed of after five years, an assertion to which the CBL Governor is expected to testify as to its policy on commercial banks and the duration for the safe-keeping of customers' documents before they are destroyed.

Following the issuance of a subpoena on IB in January this year in which the bank was requested to produce the account statement of Cllr. Sherman and his Sherman and Sherman Incorporated, the bank has produced nearly 90 percent of the subject documents, leaving out the two missing checks.

It can be recalled that the June 25 account statement which was supposedly packaged in the same folder with the June 23 check, was turned over to the court in January this year.

The bank insisted that while the checks cannot be found, the bank statement is a substitute as it constitutes the recording of all transactions covering the concerned period.

Meanwhile, Governor Weeks is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon with CBL policy on commercial banks and to also testify on such policy.

Liberia

Unclear U.S. Policy Toward Africa Has Implications On Upcoming Elections

If US President Donald Trump has a plan for Africa, he and his aides are holding it pretty close to their chest. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.