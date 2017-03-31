East Africa: Study Links Nodding Syndrome to River Blindness Parasite Worm

A team of experts researching the mysterious Nodding syndrome has concluded that the disease may be caused by the immune system's response to a parasitic worm that also causes river blindness.

Onchocerca volvulus is the parasitic worm responsible for causing river blindness, a disease that often leads to permanent blindness.Writing in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the researchers noted that although previous studies had shown a link between the parasitic worm and nodding syndrome, there was limited evidence to show the parasite could invade the brain.

Nodding syndrome causes uncontrollable nodding of the head, frequent epileptic seizures and constant dripping of saliva. Its victims are often children aged five to 15.

The disease also affects the mental capacity of children and leads to stunted growth.

"This study identifies a cause of Nodding syndrome. But more broadly, these findings provide a novel perspective on epilepsy and suggest that some forms of this neurological disorder may be autoimmune in nature," said Avindra Nath, one of the authors of the study.

Research findingsThe study validates preliminary findings of a December 2015 report by the government of Uganda, in which a team of epidemiological researchers, having ruled out a link between the disease and a person's genes or toxins in the environment, concluded that there was a high likelihood that black flies that cause river blindness was a key contributing cause.

The co-ordinator of the Nodding syndrome response in the Uganda's Ministry of Health, said high loads of the parasitic worm were found in the brains of the children with the disease.

He said that the government has been undertaking a mass spraying areas that are affected by river blindness to prevent the worm from spreading. "Since 2012, we have not had any new case of nodding syndrome because of the prevention interventions we have put in place including spraying and administering drugs to those who have epilepsy," said Dr Opar.

This intervention, he says will continue as a preventive method with the aim of completely eliminating the Onchocerca volvulus worm.