Ethiopia: GERD Public Diplomacy Bearing Fruits - Deputy Premier

The ongoing public diplomacy efforts aimed to promote the positive outcomes of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are serving the intended purposes.

So said Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the National Council for the Co-ordination of_Public Participation on the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian_Renaissance Dam.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency in connection with GERD commencement 6th anniversary, the deputy premier noted as the visits of public diplomacy delegations of Ethiopia helped clear previously held doubts.

He added that the delegation, which set foot in Khartoum and Cairo at various times, had fruitful discussion with stakeholders in each countries.

He said: "Ample supports have been gained from Sudanese side toward GERD while the awareness of Egyptian raised considerably due to the effort."

Various high ranking officials, resident ambassadors and members of the diaspora also paid visits to the project site, Demeke said, adding it drew favourable results regarding Dam's benefits.

Ethiopia also seized the opportunity to educate its frankness to Sudanese and Egyptian counterparts in supporting the move to leave the Cooperative Frame Work of Agreement (CFA) open until Egypt restored peace. In addition, stakeholders also learned as Ethiopia initiated the establishment of International Panel of Experts (IPoE) to raze misconceptions about the Dam. "The exchange visits and expert forums, among other government efforts, enabled the country boost relations with lower riparian countries.

"He also added that scholars included in the delegation have played laudable roles in justifying Ethiopia's stance in a scientific manner. "Researches that our universities undertaken also modified wrong perceptions held about the flagship project."

Demeke reiterated as the activities would be strengthened than ever before to nurture the relations Ethiopia has with lower riparian countries.