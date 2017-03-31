Ethiopian, South African Airways to Revamp Codeshare Services

Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways, both members of Star Alliance, entered into an expanded code share agreement, inked on October 01, 2016 and projected to be effective as of 2017 summer season.

Vice - President Strategic to Ethiopian Girma Shiferaw said: "As a successful Pan-African carrier, we have an unshakable stance to work in collaboration with all African carriers. Therefore, revamping the already existing codeshare agreement with our partner, South African Airways, emanates from our common ambition and joint effort to expand our footprint to different destinations and better serve our esteemed customers globally."

Acting Chief Commercial Officer at South African Airways Aaron Munetsi said: "We are delighted to be able to enhance our relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's fastest growing and most profitable airline. This enhanced code share agreement enables us to offer our mutual customers more destinations including Durban, Cape Town and Toronto as additions to the existing code share flights."

The expanded code share agreement between the two carriers enables our customers enjoy the best possible connectivity options to multiple destinations and also plays a significant role in enabling greater people-to-people, investment, trade and tourism ties within Africa as well as with the rest of the World.

Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways signed the first code share agreement on 17, September 2003 and extended code share agreement on October 01, 2016 on destinations such as Cape Town, Durban and Toronto. More codeshare destinations will be added in the near future.