Ethiopia: 'Ethiopiansim' Is Sympathy

editorial

The Koshe landfill has been a dumping ground for Addis Ababa dry wastes for more than 50 years. Hundreds of waste-collectors are believed to work at the site every day, picking garbage from about 4 million residents. Thousands of tons of waste are collected each year from the capital to be dumped at the Koshe landfill.

Recently, part of the largest pile of this rubbish had disastrously collapsed demolishing dozens of residential houses of people living there. Grieving families of the dead and every Ethiopians, the landslide had claimed the lives of waste-collectors.

Following the saddening news, citizens took no time in expressing their condolence to the bereaved and in sympathizing with them. So far, several individuals, investors and state heads have granted millions of Birr to undertake rehabilitative activities for those who survived from the dump avalanche.

Ethiopians residing in every corners of the country have been doing their level best to support victims and their family members . Addis Ababa City Administration, Ethiopian Red Cross Society and various NGOs are also providing emergency aid. It is also disclosed that City dwellers are joining hands to help victims personally and in groups.

The City Administration had undertaken swift measures to bury the dead pulled out of the debris, rehabilitate the survivors and undertake rescue and search activities. Efforts are still underway to provide shelter and food to the survivors.

Focal attention has been attached to rehabilitating survivors and relocating them. To this end, a task force has been established to coordinate relief efforts and provide lasting solutions to the problems associated with dump disposals. The task force is being chaired by the Mayor. The task eyed at giving quick responses and properly addressing the problem.

The visit by President Dr. Mulatu Teshome testifies the people and government of Ethiopia have stood by the victims' sides. During his visit, he confirmed his government's commitment to work on rehabilitating the victims by relocating people in and around the dump yard in a more sustainable manner.

Irrespective of differences, Ethiopians have a common soul of caring for others. This sentiment has been witnessed at various times. They never wait for others to lend them a hand in time of disasters; rather they are always willing and ready to help each other. No matter how empty their pocket or their belly might be, they are accustomed to the culture of helping others. This was also becoming a reality when drought surfaced at different parts of the country.

All Ethiopians have special room in their hearts and minds for others. Such affectionate bond was witnessed recently when the people around Koshe landfill were exposed to unexpected tragedy.

Despite their political, religious or cultural differences, they are always happy to support their fellow brothers and sisters. Christians are always ready to support their Muslim brothers and so do Muslims.

This chemistry was witnessed when Ethiopians were being massacred in Libya under the pretext of Islam. However, the action of IS was condemned by the whole Muslim Ethiopians.

What is more, despite their ideological differences, there was no time that competitive parties backpedaled from participating in national issues and declined from helping victims of any disaster. This was witnessed when the invading Eritrean army attempted to threaten the national security.

The recent public participation to help and support the Koshe Landfill victims is another good manifestation of 'Ethiopianism". Following the landslide, Ethiopians allover the world have not only been expressing their genuine sympathy to the victims and their families but also contributing everything they could.