Ethiopia: Council Set to Expand TVET Roles

National TVET Council announced that the country has proposed expanding the role of technical and vocational training institutions (TVETs) through strengthening integrated framework, upgrading training and input supply.

The Council endorsed yesterday a new guideline which is believed to boost sector's role creating a conducive working atmosphere via directing the mandate of members of the council, consolidating cooperation and creating strict evaluation and monitoring measurements.

Speaking at the meeting, Education State Minister and Federal TVET Institutions Council Secretary Teshome Lema said that TVETs are contributing hugely in the national development endeavor producing competent and skilled human power.

Indicating as the institutions are growing in number, he said the country is also creating ample jobs for graduates. "Last year the country absorbed 42 per cent of the graduates."

For his part, Finance and Economic Cooperation Minister Dr. Abreham Tekeste said TVET trainees are drawing international experiences. He also added the government has planned to absorb 90 per cent TVET graduates.