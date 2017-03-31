31 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Council Set to Expand TVET Roles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

National TVET Council announced that the country has proposed expanding the role of technical and vocational training institutions (TVETs) through strengthening integrated framework, upgrading training and input supply.

The Council endorsed yesterday a new guideline which is believed to boost sector's role creating a conducive working atmosphere via directing the mandate of members of the council, consolidating cooperation and creating strict evaluation and monitoring measurements.

Speaking at the meeting, Education State Minister and Federal TVET Institutions Council Secretary Teshome Lema said that TVETs are contributing hugely in the national development endeavor producing competent and skilled human power.

Indicating as the institutions are growing in number, he said the country is also creating ample jobs for graduates. "Last year the country absorbed 42 per cent of the graduates."

For his part, Finance and Economic Cooperation Minister Dr. Abreham Tekeste said TVET trainees are drawing international experiences. He also added the government has planned to absorb 90 per cent TVET graduates.

Ethiopia

GERD Is Indispensable to Ethiopia's Energy Ambition

Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) on Mach 17, 2016 stated that the amount of money contributed by the public to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.