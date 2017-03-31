Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia Abou Bakr Hefny Mahmoud said his country is keen on restoring its position in the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) indicating that the technical aspect of the return is under discussion by the Nile Council of Ministers (NILE-COM).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald yesterday, Abou Bakr noted as Egypt could not be outside of cooperation. "Encouraging efforts are underway to expedite the good relations."

Mentioning as Egypt has no intention to dominate anyone in the basin, the ambassador went on saying that his government abides itself by principles such as "no harm", "benefit all" and "win-win".

Asked whether his country has made revisits of stance regarding the Entebbe Agreement, he said discussions are in the pipeline and expressed conviction as the day they join the CFA will not be so far.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Project, the ambassador indicated that the two studies recommended by the International Panel of Experts (IPoE) are progressing well and the submission of the first reports would be expected by the coming week. The next step from the Egyptian side would be, according to him, strategizing relations with Ethiopia aiming at shared vision. "We have rich resources. And the resources include, of course, water and electricity."

The Ethio-Egypt relations had been at stalemate for over six decades, revealed the ambassador, stating that misconceptions and misunderstandings led the countries toward this end. "Through the ongoing fruitful popular diplomatic efforts, we will prove brotherhood to our respective citizens and to the world."

It is to be recalled that Egypt withdrew NBI membership in 2010.