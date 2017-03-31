31 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

East Africa: Egypt Seeks Expedite Nile Cooperation - Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Worku Belachew

Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia Abou Bakr Hefny Mahmoud said his country is keen on restoring its position in the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) indicating that the technical aspect of the return is under discussion by the Nile Council of Ministers (NILE-COM).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald yesterday, Abou Bakr noted as Egypt could not be outside of cooperation. "Encouraging efforts are underway to expedite the good relations."

Mentioning as Egypt has no intention to dominate anyone in the basin, the ambassador went on saying that his government abides itself by principles such as "no harm", "benefit all" and "win-win".

Asked whether his country has made revisits of stance regarding the Entebbe Agreement, he said discussions are in the pipeline and expressed conviction as the day they join the CFA will not be so far.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Project, the ambassador indicated that the two studies recommended by the International Panel of Experts (IPoE) are progressing well and the submission of the first reports would be expected by the coming week. The next step from the Egyptian side would be, according to him, strategizing relations with Ethiopia aiming at shared vision. "We have rich resources. And the resources include, of course, water and electricity."

The Ethio-Egypt relations had been at stalemate for over six decades, revealed the ambassador, stating that misconceptions and misunderstandings led the countries toward this end. "Through the ongoing fruitful popular diplomatic efforts, we will prove brotherhood to our respective citizens and to the world."

It is to be recalled that Egypt withdrew NBI membership in 2010.

Egypt

Sisi to Visit Saudi Arabia in April

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in April at the invitation of King Salman,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.