Ethiopia: Turkish Investments Roaring in Ethiopia

These days, Turkish investors are further expanding their investment on infrastructural development in Ethiopia. Both countries are on the track to further increase their long-lasting partnership to a new height. Although Turkey is a strategic partner to Ethiopia particularly in the economic sector, additional efforts are needed to further strengthen and deepen cooperation through economic interdependence by expanding trade and investments.

The Ethiopian government prioritizes the need for infrastructure, manufacturing and energy sectors investment. To make this happen, Turkish investors are also currently showing interest to come and invest in Ethiopia as there are vast opportunities available in the country.

Recently, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome held discussions with Turkish business delegations on strengthening trade, investment and other economic relations at the National Palace. In the discussion, President Dr. Mulatu said that Ethiopia invites to host investors from Turkey especially those engaged in energy production, pharmaceutical and agro-processing industry. As the two countries have century-old relations, it is assertable to build and boost a great number of trade and investment relations in the future, Dr. Mulatu said.

According to Dr. Mulatu, though Ethiopia is highly concerned in the production of energy from solar, geothermal and wind resources, the government will provide incentives to increase business and investment relations of the two countries to a new height. As the Turkish investors showed interest to invest in pharmaceutical, energy, and fertilizer sectors, Dr. Mulatu directed them to finalize preparation and getting approval from various service sectors in the country to start soon.

Board Member of Turkish Exports Assembly Ali Olinonu told journalists that they had made fruitful discussion on strengthening business relations between the two nations. "We are happy with the incentives that are instrumental to encourage the engagement to be built in trade and investment. We will invest in pharmaceutical, geothermal energy, and synthetic kidney produce. We do cultivate the relations for the benefits of both sides," he added.

Presently, half of Turkey's African investment is in Ethiopia and it has got the chance to explore more investment opportunities in various sectors. "We have targeted to increase to 10 billion USD by 2025 from the instant amount of 2.3 billion USD," he noted.

From the other business delegation group, Board Chairman of Reyrich Plastics Company Nehad Alayyoub explained that his company has interest to invest in solar energy in Ethiopia. It has been a great project for Ethiopia; it is very promising, he added.

"Once, we get the license from the investment office, we will start to install a solar energy project that can produce about 600 MW for this country." As the company will give a 25 years' guarantee, the project will be built in four stages, and will provide lots of benefits from these solar system projects.

According to sources, the trade volume from the Turkish side is currently reached 450 million USD. On the contrary, the Ethiopian government has to increase the trade volume from its side to make a balance at both sides. In spite of this, the two countries previously agreed to raise the trade volume to one billion USD. Both countries are committed to boost the trade volume from 500 million USD to one billion USD.

Now, Ethiopia is Turkey's biggest investment destination. And its six billion USD has been invested in sub-Saharan Africa. Of these, there are currently over 350 Turkish companies investing 2.3 billion USD in Ethiopia. This has come as a result of the incentive they obtained from the government of Ethiopia. The number of Turkish investors asking to invest in Ethiopia is rapidly growing.

Turkey's investment is now growing in Ethiopia and it is transferring to the service sector from industry. The Ethiopian government is encouraging Turkish companies to come to Ethiopia to enhance the existed blossoming trade relations between the two countries. The government is also working strongly to expand the number of Turkish investors in Ethiopia, because they will come into Ethiopia with benefits including new technology and knowledge transfer.

On the other hand, the interest of Ethiopian investors is also growing to work with the Turkish business community. According to the 2013 data, the trade between the two countries has reached USD 420 million from USD 27 million in 2000. Ethiopia is the first sub Saharan Africa country to begin modern diplomatic relations with Turkey at the beginning of the 20th century when Turkey opened its consulate in Harar. Nowadays, the two countries are working in many sectors including education, health and security.

Apart from economic relations, the diplomatic relations between Turkey and Ethiopia started in 1896 with the exchange of delegations during the reign of Emperor Menelik II and Sultan Abdülhamid II. Following the opening of the first Ottoman-Turkish Consulate General in Harar in 1912, the first Embassy of the Republic of Turkey's was opened in Addis Ababa in 1926. Ethiopia also opened its Embassy in Turkey in 1933. During the Communist Derg regime, the Embassy of Ethiopia in Ankara was closed in 1984 and it was re-opened on 21 April 2006. Currently, many are optimistic about Turkey-Ethiopia relations for they are further improving in peace and security issues.