Kenya: South Africa to Field Team At Kenyan Relay Trials

South Africa will field a team in men's 4x400m at the Kenyan trials for the World Relays Championships set for Saturday at Kasarani.

The South African team will be led by Thapelo Phoro, who was in the country's 4x400m team for the 2016 World Indoor Championships where they set a National Record of 3 minutes and 08.45 second but failed to qualify for the final.

Also in the team for the one-day championships where Kenya will be selecting its team for the World Relays Championships due April 22-23 in Nassau, Bahamas, are upcoming sprinters Ranti Dikgale, Barend Koekemoer and Ashley Hlongwani.

Athletics Kenya public relations officer Evans Bosire said that Botswana had indicated that they would send a team but they are yet to submit names of their participants.

Bosire said that the trials will witness both men and women's 100m, 200m and 800m straight races starting at 10am to be followed by the 4x100m, 4x 200m and 4x 400m relays.

NYAIRERA IN ACTION

The women's 800m race that has 10 athletes will only have one heat. The race has among others Olympic and World Indoor 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and Betty Chepkemoi, who finished fourth at the World Junior Championships last year.

However, the men's 800m that has attracted 23 athletes will have two heats with World 1,500m silver medallist Elijah Manangoi, World, Junior 1,500m champion Kipyegon Bett and 2016 Diamond League Series winner Fergusson Rotich highlighting the event.

Also in the field are 2012 London Olympics 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum and 2014 World Junior 800m champion Alfred Kipketer.

While the medley relays, 4x800m and 4x 200m relays are open, Kenya needs to qualify their 4x400m and 4x 100m relay teams.

PROGRAMME

0830hrs Athletes briefing

0900hrs Officials briefing Meeting

1000hrs 100m Women

100m Men

1020hrs 800m Women

800m Men

1050hrs 200m Women

200m Men

1145hrs 4x100m Women

4x400m Women

4x200m Men

4x400m Men

4x100m Men

4x200m Women