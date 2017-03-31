31 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Labour Court Blocks State From Hiring Foreign Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped the government from hiring foreign doctors.

Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the order after five Kenyan doctors moved to court in a bid to stop the State from hiring 500 doctors from Tanzania.

They argue there are trained medics in the country who are unemployed.

Doctors Kahindi, Teddy Menza, Yunas Mohammed Shee, Liliqn Nyambeki Magara, Victor Muia Mutisya and Aldran Flavian Liguyani sued the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors, the Public Service Commission and the Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentist Board.

The five also want the court to issue orders compelling the government to absorb 1400 medical practitioners who are currently jobless yet they are trained and qualified.

The doctors want the State completely blocked from hiring foreign doctors as well as other medical practitioners.

The judge directed that the sued parties be given copies of the case documents before a hearing on April 21.

Kenya

High Court Stops Arrest of Mombasa Governor Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has obtained orders stopping the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.