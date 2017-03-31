Kenya: Labour Court Blocks State From Hiring Foreign Doctors

Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped the government from hiring foreign doctors.

Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the order after five Kenyan doctors moved to court in a bid to stop the State from hiring 500 doctors from Tanzania.

They argue there are trained medics in the country who are unemployed.

Doctors Kahindi, Teddy Menza, Yunas Mohammed Shee, Liliqn Nyambeki Magara, Victor Muia Mutisya and Aldran Flavian Liguyani sued the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors, the Public Service Commission and the Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentist Board.

The five also want the court to issue orders compelling the government to absorb 1400 medical practitioners who are currently jobless yet they are trained and qualified.

The doctors want the State completely blocked from hiring foreign doctors as well as other medical practitioners.

The judge directed that the sued parties be given copies of the case documents before a hearing on April 21.