Ugandan Cyclist Headed to Belgium

Kampala — Cycling youngster Jordan Ssekanwagi is eyeing a possible professional move to Brussels if the deal to join Cannibal Cycling Team in Belgian succeeds, cycling federation president Mathias Lukwago has revealed.

Ssekanwagi, arguably the most promising talent in Ugandan cycling, has been racing for clubs in Uganda and Kenya but a move to Europe will be such an opening for other Ugandan cyclists.

Lukwago said: "It's a good deal for Jordan himself as far as professional cycling is concerned, and as well for other cyclists who will be inspired to work harder towards such a dream." He added that he met the officials at the Belgian club in Brussels earlier this month who confirmed the deal and all Ssekanwagi needs is a visa and a ticket before he joins in June.