Kenya: Wounded Gladiators Tackle Parklands in Hockey League

Champions Strathmore University Gladiators will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Parklands on Sunday in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium.

Gladiators will be seeking their second win of the season having drawn 1-1 away to Western Jaguars last weekend. The match is one of 10 fixtures on the cards this weekend in various venues across the country.

Newly promoted Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will intensify their hunt for their maiden top-flight win when they play Greensharks also at City Park on Saturday.

Sikh Union, 2012 champions, will also be seeking their first win of the campaign when they play United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) this evening.

Nakuru Hockey Club welcome Parkroad Badgers tomorrow at the Menengai High School hoping to bounce back from last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Wazalendo.

In the women's Premier League, winless University of Nairobi (UoN) and Multimedia University lock horns eyeing their first wins in Saturday's first game.

Kenyatta University (KU) Titans will face off with rivals Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday in what is expected o be a thrilling contest.

Gladiators needed a late Clayson Luvanda equaliser to escape with a draw in Kakamega last weekend and coach Meshack Senge is looking for an improved performance.

"It was a tough match (against Jaguars) mainly because of the playing surface which does not suit out style play. We are returning to a familiar ground on Sunday where I believe we will make our mark," Senge said.

CHASING MAIDEN WIN

A win for the students will see them reclaim the top spot. Parklands are chasing their first win of the season after losing 3-2 to Jaguars in their opening encounter two weeks ago. Parklands team manager Kirpal Singh is wary of the students pace.

"We were unlucky to lose against Jaguars and we have to ensure we maintain our concentration against Strathmore if we intend to get anything," Singh said.

Pressure will be on Sikh Union when they play fourth placed USIU.

Sikh went down 2-0 to the champions in their opener but coach Inderjit Matharu knows they cannot afford any more slipups.

Matharu will be hoping key players Davies Wanangwe, Francis Esikhuri and international Allan Iningu can finally hit top form. A win will move them out of the bottom three and also revive their title ambitions.

Newcomers TUK have found the going tough in the top tier losing their opening two matches.

They lost the season opener 2-0 to Chase Sailors then went down 4-1 to Nakuru.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Premier Women: UoN v Multimedia (12pm)

National Men: Multimedia v Bay Club (2pm), MSC v Daystar (4pm) Mombasa

Premier Men: Greensharks v TUK (4pm), Sikh v USIU-A (6pm)

Sunday

Premier Women: KU Titans v JKUAT (9am)

Premier Men: Nakuru v Parkroad (10am) Nakuru, Strathmore v Parklands (3pm)

National Men: Mombasa West v Daystar (11am) Mombasa, Dedan Kimathi v Bay Club (11am)