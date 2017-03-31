Nigeria: How Structural Defects Brought Synagogue Building Down - Witness

Lagos — A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has been told how structural defects in the six-storey building within the premises of Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) contributed to its collapse in September 12, 2014.

‎A prosecution witness who is also a structural engineer, Oreoluwa Fadayomi made the disclosure yesterday during the trial of Trustees of SCOAN and the two engineers, Messrs Oladele Ogundeji and Akinbela Fatiregun involved in the construction of the building.

The SCOAN Trustees, the two engineers and their companies, Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company and Jandy Trust Limited are facing111-count charge.

Fadayomi who was the seventh prosecution witness to attend the proceeding, said the collapsed building did not have rigid strong points at its ends, just as its reinforcement was lower than what was expected of such robust structure. He added that the bottom reinforcement he and his team members met at the site of the collapsed building was different from what was in the structural drawing.

"We found out that the beams were slender for the purpose they were meant for. Two of the columns were under-reinforced and all the ground columns were slender," he added.

The presiding judge, Justice Lawal-Akapo, adjourned the matter till April 20, 2017 for continuation of trial.