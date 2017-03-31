Kenya: Daggers Drawn Ahead of Handball Super Cup

Stakes are high as the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Super Cup tourney ends this weekend at the Nyayo Stadium.

All six teams taking part in the men's competition still have a chance of reaching the semi-finals which will be played Saturday evening with the final set for Sunday.

In the women's competition which attracted four teams, champions Nairobi Water await the winner of Saturday's clash between National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya Defence Forces in the final.

Water booked their place in the final after they walloped Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika 50-11 in the first women's semi-final match.

Focus will however be on the men's encounter, where a bruising battle is expected as teams look to reach the last four.

In Pool 'A' action, Strathmore University face Black Mamba in what should be a cracking contest. This a must-win match for Black Mamba, who lost 36-31 to champions KDF in their first match two weeks ago.

Mamba are currently bottom of the pool with no points and will need to win convincingly to stand any chance of going to the semis. Strathmore on the other hand need to avoid defeat to confirm their place in the semis.

The students lie second in the pool after their shock 26-23 win over KDF in their opener. KDF are top of the table with two points courtesy of a superior goal difference and will be hoping Strathmore beat Mamba.

Strathmore coach Peter Muathe has called on his charges to complete the task and advance to the semi-finals.

"We are looking to win our maiden league title and winning this competition will send a strong message," the coach said.

In Pool B, MKU Thika will secure their place in the semis if they avoid defeat against KDF Youth. The students upset giants NCPB 30-27. KDF Youth have to win having lost 38-27 to NCPB in their opener to stand a chance of sailing into the last four.

The top team in Pool A will play the runner-up of Pool B in the first semi-final with the winner of Pool B taking on the second team in Pool A in the second last four match.

The winner of the men and women's competition will represent the country in the Africa Club Championship later this year. The tournament also acts as curtain raiser for the KHF national league which starts next weekend.