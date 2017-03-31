Nigeria: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies Arrest By DSS

Abuja — The Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, thursday denied reports in the media of his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

An online report had yesterday reported that Ubah had been arrested by the DSS over some scam relating to oil deals with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

But speaking with THISDAY, an aide to Ubah who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "There was no iota of truth in the report that Ubah has been arrested by the DSS."

He added that at no time was Ubah arrested or invited by the DSS for questioning over deals with NNPC.

Efforts by THISDAY to reach the DSS to confirm the story proved abortive as official of the agency refused to speak on the issue.