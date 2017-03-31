31 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies Arrest By DSS

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Obi

Abuja — The Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, thursday denied reports in the media of his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

An online report had yesterday reported that Ubah had been arrested by the DSS over some scam relating to oil deals with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

But speaking with THISDAY, an aide to Ubah who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "There was no iota of truth in the report that Ubah has been arrested by the DSS."

He added that at no time was Ubah arrested or invited by the DSS for questioning over deals with NNPC.

Efforts by THISDAY to reach the DSS to confirm the story proved abortive as official of the agency refused to speak on the issue.

Nigeria

Buhari Deploys Four Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday deployed four of the newly confirmed ambassadors to the United States, Europe and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.