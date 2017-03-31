30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja Airport Runway 57.5% Complete - Sirika

By Chris Agabi

Minister of state for aviation Hadi Sirika says repairs on the Abuja airport runway has reached 57.5% completion level after three weeks since work started.

The minister, who alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed went on a mid-term inspection of repairs on Thursday declared the six-week deadline would not be breached.

Mohammed reiterated that the work will be delivered in six weeks as promised even as he crave the patience of Nigerians for the remaining weeks the runway will remain closed.

The inspection was a midterm inspection as the runway closure is some three weeks and will be opened on April 19th, 2017 after six weeks of closure.

Our correspondent reports that the ministers inspected the entire stretch of the runway from runway 04 to runway 022 and saw the work being done at each point.

The runway lightings were also being installed at the completed areas of the runway.

