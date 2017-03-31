Nigeria Having Difficulty Retrieving Looted Funds - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said retrieving stolen assets has proved to be difficult for African countries.

According to him, Nigeria has seen how difficult it was "to get back stolen assets from the international financial system."

The vice president was speaking yesterday in Paris, France, at the anti-corruption and integrity forum of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Osinbajo disclosed that this week, Nigeria signed a bilateral mutual legal assistance treaty on collaboration of financial crimes and corruption, in addition to the several ones earlier ratified with numerous countries within and outside West Africa.

He told the forum that a robust global framework on repatriation of stolen assets, which ensures quick restitution to victim countries, was long overdue.