Nigeria: ACF - National Assembly-Executive Face Off, Threat to Democracy

Kaduna — The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) thursday said the face-off between the executive and the National Assembly on one hand, and appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari on the other hand, is a threat to national cohesion and the development of Nigerian democracy.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the forum said it was worried that instead of concentrating on addressing the security and economic challenges facing the country, energy is being dissipated over quarrels between the two arms of government, while pressing issues are left unattended to.

The statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said ACF was worried by the open fights among appointees of the president on one hand and the altercation between the executive and the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.

The statement noted that in the last three weeks, Nigerians have witnessed open disagreement between officials of government that are supposed to work in concert with each other, pointing out that such attitude threatens national cohesion and the development of the nation's young democracy.

"The relationship between the executive and the Senate, to say the least is unhealthy, with each side flexing muscle to intimidate the other over issues that could easily be resolved" the forum said.

It stated further that "this development is certainly not the best for Nigeria considering the myriad of challenges facing the nation. We are faced with insecurity, economic recession and socio-political problems that require synergy between the executive and the Senate for good governance and not show of power.

"The attitudes of some government officials over simple invitation by the Senate to come and clarify certain policy issues do more damage than good to the expected cordial working relationship.

"On the other hand, the Senate resolutions meant to intimidate or threaten the executive is unnecessary and portrays the senate as vindictive and antagonistic. ACF therefore appeals to the two arms of government to sheath their swords in the interest of Nigerians who voted them into power and work harmoniously.

"We can only enjoy the dividends of democracy when all the three arms work in concert, understanding and respect for one another.

"Our constitution provides for separation of powers to facilitate checks and balances in governance, which should be upheld. Any distraction that will threaten our democracy at this material time is uncalled for.

"It is our hope that this passionate appeal will touch the hearts of our leaders to promptly do the needful. We welcome the courage and magnanimity of President Buhari in constituting a committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to end the rift between the executive and the National Assembly."