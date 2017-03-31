She won five medals at the recent African Continental Track Championships in Durban... now Charlene du Preez is hitting the road in search of more international honours.

The 30-year-old Gauteng cyclist, with two gold and silver medals richer after her KwaZulu-Natal campaign, is saddling up for a five-year stint in the United Kingdom.

Her target? to be part of Team South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo four years down the line.

Du Preez makes no bones that the UK sojourn, which begins in May, is part of the plan for Japan.

'To get there, I need to start participating at international level. I still have to get to that level and the only way to get there is to be there on the European circuit.'

Du Preez's ticket to ride comes courtesy of husband Jaco, a quantity surveyor by profession. 'He was lucky to get a five-year work permit, so I've also qualified for five years as his partner, which is perfect for the 2020 aim.'

The Du Preezs will be based in Swanley, around 25km south-east of London. 'I'll be quite close to the Herne Hill Velodrome, which is quite busy with training sessions, racing... so I will definitely join in and get to know people, and from there I hope I'll meet the right people who will continue to help point me in the right direction.

'I'll also have access to the various Wattbike tests and other scientific approaches to enable me to focus on being the best possible and best type of rider I can be. I have a good road background, but this, for example does not default me to an endurance rider. I believe I have the talent, but these marginal gains will allow me to step up to a new level.'

And for now she's taking things one pedal at a time. 'I'ill have to find a part-time job just to help get us settled for the next year or two and then hopefully from 2019 I can be 100% athlete.

'In terms of a team, so far I have nothing lined up in the UK and will be racing in my local sponsor, Clover SA's kit.

'It will be a learning experience, eventually I'll have to get into the big races for UCI points, but I want to first make sure that I'm on that competitive level I should be before I enter, for example, a World Cup event.

'I'm sure that once I'm there and participating in local events, I'll be able to pick up a ride and guest ride for a team every now and again until I'm settled.'

A product of Hoërskool Birchleigh in Kempton Park, she's already done some homework about racing. 'I'm also looking at doing a few criterium races in Belgium, as I get the opportunity, I believe that that type of racing will help a lot with track fitness.

'My first Belgium event will be the weekend of 9-10 June, I've come into contact with Rene Groot, he takes a group to Belgium about once a month for the racing, weekend stints.'

Du Preez is already an accomplished all-rounder on two wheels, having taken bronze in the women's road race at the Continental Road Championships in Egypt in February.

But for Tokyo 2020 it's all about track. 'I'll be doing both track and road yes, but the focus will be more on the track, everything I choose to do on the road must be of benefit to the track... for example, the Belgium crits will be great for track fitness.'

It's been a tough year in the saddle for Du Preez, with little respite in the form of 'down time'.'

'I've had to be "on form" since Road SA's (beginning of Feb), and since then it's been big races and I must admit, my body is tired, the early morning training, lack of sleep, that's all catching up now. I'm looking forward to the last "big" one for this season, Track SA's in Bellville.

'I feel I'm as ready as I can be, at this moment and I will do my very best, as always. After Track SA's I'll put on my running shoes for a few weeks, just to keep the fitness, but taking a little break before I get ready for the new and exciting chapter of my life.'