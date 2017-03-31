Ethiopia: House Extends State of Emergency for Four Months

After Hearing the remark presented by the State of Emergency Inquiry Board and having accepted the Command Post 's request, the House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday unanimously voted for extension of the State of Emergency (SoE) to another four-months.

Requesting possible extension of the decree Command Post Secretariat and Defence Minister Siraj Fegessa attributed the state of emergency to the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

However, he said: " There are still some disruptive activities by some anti-peace elements ."

According to Siraj, these elements are popularizing destructive agendas through disseminating fabricated information using flying papers in some parts of the country.

He said the Ethiopian security forces foiled terrorist attacks and disarmed some individuals during the SoE.

According to a survey conducted throughout the country revealed that the public strongly support the possible extension of the state of emergency, Siraj noted.

It was to e recalled that Ethiopia declared a six-month State of Emergency since last October following the unrest in some parts of the country.