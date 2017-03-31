31 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: House Extends State of Emergency for Four Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henok Tibebu

After Hearing the remark presented by the State of Emergency Inquiry Board and having accepted the Command Post 's request, the House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday unanimously voted for extension of the State of Emergency (SoE) to another four-months.

Requesting possible extension of the decree Command Post Secretariat and Defence Minister Siraj Fegessa attributed the state of emergency to the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

However, he said: " There are still some disruptive activities by some anti-peace elements ."

According to Siraj, these elements are popularizing destructive agendas through disseminating fabricated information using flying papers in some parts of the country.

He said the Ethiopian security forces foiled terrorist attacks and disarmed some individuals during the SoE.

According to a survey conducted throughout the country revealed that the public strongly support the possible extension of the state of emergency, Siraj noted.

It was to e recalled that Ethiopia declared a six-month State of Emergency since last October following the unrest in some parts of the country.

Ethiopia

GERD Is Indispensable to Ethiopia's Energy Ambition

Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) on Mach 17, 2016 stated that the amount of money contributed by the public to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.