South Africa: Kathrada Foundation and SACP to Hold Own Memorial for the Struggle Stalwart

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and SA Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng will host their own memorial service for the struggle stalwart on Saturday after the official government event was postponed.

The Ahmed Kathrada and Nelson Mandela Foundations held an urgent press conference in Houghtan on Friday afternoon, shortly after the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement the memorial had been postponed "until further notice".

It was set to have taken place at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

The SACP in Gauteng and foundation said they had looked forward to attending the memorial.

They felt if it did not happen on Saturday, "it may perhaps never be held".

That is why they planned to hold their own memorial at 14:00 at the Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday the GCIS statement did not say why the memorial was postponed and it was not immediately clear what led to the decision to do so.

The press briefing by the foundation on Friday comes exactly a year after Kathrada wrote to President Jacob Zuma asking him to step down.

