South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Distances Herself From Fake Social Media Accounts

A Twitter account from which Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini ostensibly tweeted "Greeting all South Africans. I am still the Minister of Social Development" on Friday, has been dismissed as a fake.

Her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said in a statement that she has no Facebook or Twitter accounts, as both were deactivated in January last year.

Dlamini distanced herself from the accounts which were illegally set up in her name.

"We will not be detracted from our mandate to drive government's social assistance programme and improve the living conditions of poor, vulnerable and underprivileged South Africans."

One account, @Batha_Dlamini, states under a picture of the minister that she is: "South Africa's Minister of Social Development. President of the ANCWL".

Numerous tweets on the ANC, the Sassa debacle, and the OR Tambo International Airport heist were made from the account.

All official communication from the department was published on its official Facebook page, Twitter handle @The_DSD and @socialdevelopmentza on Instagram.

Source: News24