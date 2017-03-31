31 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Distances Herself From Fake Social Media Accounts

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Twitter account from which Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini ostensibly tweeted "Greeting all South Africans. I am still the Minister of Social Development" on Friday, has been dismissed as a fake.

Her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said in a statement that she has no Facebook or Twitter accounts, as both were deactivated in January last year.

Dlamini distanced herself from the accounts which were illegally set up in her name.

"We will not be detracted from our mandate to drive government's social assistance programme and improve the living conditions of poor, vulnerable and underprivileged South Africans."

One account, @Batha_Dlamini, states under a picture of the minister that she is: "South Africa's Minister of Social Development. President of the ANCWL".

Numerous tweets on the ANC, the Sassa debacle, and the OR Tambo International Airport heist were made from the account.

All official communication from the department was published on its official Facebook page, Twitter handle @The_DSD and @socialdevelopmentza on Instagram.

Source: News24

South Africa

Future Can't Be Dictated By Politicians - Business Magnate

Business magnate Patrice Motsepe said despite politicians' overpowering influence in the status quo, the future of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.