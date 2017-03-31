South Africa: Outa Seeks Legal Action On Gordhan Axing

Civil action body the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said on Friday that it is seeking legal action against President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, which resulted in the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"It is time for civil society and the business community to take a stand to use every lawful means possible to bring the necessary pressure to reinstate Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Finance, and persuade President Zuma to step down," OUTA chairperson Wayne Duvenage said in a statement on Friday.

"We cannot let the personal interests of one man hold the people of South Africa to ransom."

OUTA, with other civil society organisations, is exploring legal action and will persuade influential people in authority to support this objective, it said.

"The time for effective civil intervention has arrived and civil society needs to take a stand for the benefit of all in our country," OUTA said.

Duvenage told Fin24 on Thursday evening that Zuma's actions are "outrageous and without rationale".

"He is displaying gross disregard and neglect of his duty to protect the economy and to act in the best interests of the nation as a whole.

"Today, we are substantively poorer as a result of Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle and we cannot sit back and do nothing about this dire situation.

"This is not the time to complain or do nothing. This is the time for active citizenry," he said.

News24 reliably learnt on Friday that ousted Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told National Treasury staff this morning: "This is not an assault on Treasury, it is an assault on the country and the values we stand for."

Axed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Treasury staff: "You, the people, have to hold us accountable. You can recall us. Make sure that politicians operate within the law. The struggle continues."

