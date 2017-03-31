31 March 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Dlamini Filed to Court On Deadline

Pretoria — The attorneys of the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, has served electronically the 140 page affidavit as per the Constitutional Court order before 4pm today.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court ordered that the Minister should file a response with the Constitutional Court explaining why she should not personally pay the costs of her legal fees over the social grants issue.

"Twenty six copies of the same had to be hand delivered so as to be filed at Court. The Court could not accept the filing without confirmation of the electronic service," the department said in a statement on Friday.

"Unfortunately due to the large size of the file some of the electronic service bounced back and all parties could not be served before 4pm. The electronic service has now been effected to all the parties."

The department said the Minister has done the affidavit as per the Court order and the Court was copied in the electronic service. The attorneys will make a condonation application to court on Monday.

