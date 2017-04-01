31 March 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: New Ministers, Deputy Ministers Sworn-in

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has officiated over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers to the National Executive.

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers have taken their oath of office in a ceremony that was held on Friday evening at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, in Pretoria.

Ministers, who were already serving in Cabinet in other portfolios, as well as serving Deputy Ministers, who are taking up responsibilities in new portfolios, were not sworn-in.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, President Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

The new appointments are as follows:

Ministers

Minister of Energy, Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi

Minister of Transport, Joe Maswanganyi

Minister of Tourism, Tokozile Xasa

Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo

Deputy Ministers

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Deputy Minister of Finance, Sifiso Buthelezi

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Ben Martins

Deputy Minister of Communications, Thandi Mahambehlala

Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Nomathemba November

