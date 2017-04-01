1 April 2017

South Africa: Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas - the Faces of the Resistance

Who would have thought that South Africa would have to fight for its liberation for a second time - and so soon after the anti-Apartheid struggle ended? President Jacob Zuma's stealth move in the dead of night to reshuffle his Cabinet, axing five ministers and two deputy ministers, has completed the surrender of the state to a corrupt network. In a day of high drama and emotion, the two primary targets of Zuma's axe, Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas, asked South Africans to "connect the dots" and "organise", the widow of Ahmed Kathrada, Barbara Hogan, called for a united movement against Zuma, and the SACP launched a campaign to remove him from office. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

President Jacob Zuma and Pravin Gordhan met for the last time at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Gordhan and other ministers had gone to the meeting after the Kathrada's funeral. While there was carping from Zuma's acolytes in Cabinet about what had transpired at the funeral, there was no indication from the president that he watched or was aware of the eruption of negative sentiment against him.

But by then, the wheels were already in motion for the midnight massacre. The challenge he...

