1 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reporter's Notebook - the Day South Africa Woke-Up

When it finally happened, it wasn't only the sacking of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas that was shocking. It was the scale of the bloodbath, aka reshuffle, the sheer number of Ministers who were gone. And then came the reaction, the huge, swirling mass of anger expressed through a massive flood of anger (heated words, screaming shouts, spiteful actions), that indicates President Jacob Zuma has badly divided the country he is paid to unite. For this reporter, it was a day unequaled in breaking news, moving developments, and finally, after many years, true, naked emotions. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen."

Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

It was early. Even the children were still asleep. My phone, hardly left alone all night, was blinking, gyrating, shrieking. Half an hour later, a stumble into the newsroom. Immediately I found the Presidency's email and printed it out. Didn't want to get any names wrong today. Okay, Pravin Gordhan going I expected, Malusi Gigaba was... an interesting choice. But what on earth is going on at Transport and Energy. What did Dipuo Peters and Tina Joematt-Petterson do wrong to Zuma, such loyal lieutenants/executioners?

But there...

