Zimbabwe: Guarding Joice Mujuru Jealously

This has to be one of the most comic yet telling moments in our country's politics - and we didn't see it coming!

A Harare man, Jealousy Mawarire, who is the spokesperson of the National People's Party led by Joice Mujuru, was involved in a street brawl with one Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru's spokesperson.

Or to put it even better, Mawarire gave Nyandoro something close to savage hiding after they confronted each other.

The situation is interesting.

It is like President Mugabe's spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, fighting zanu-pf spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo.

Or Luke Tamborinyoka, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesman fighting Obert Gutu, the party spokesman.

We say it is interesting because people differ and the relationship between the offices of leaders and party hierarchy could be tricky and contending.

Not least, egos may take precedence as to who is more powerful than the other.

Which appears to be the case in the Mawarire-Nyandoro case.

Apparently they disagree as to who should be the authority to speak on behalf of the party.

If you have been following the news in the private media, it has been telling that one was indicating left while the other turned right.

There has not been any messaging harmony and private media, especially Daily News, have been quick to pounce.

Essentially, Mawarire has been trying to drag NPP from a coalition with the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai - at least for now, and on the surface - since Tsvangirai has appeared to warm up to Mujuru's allies-turned-enemies such as Didymus Mutasa.

We saw the parties in a warm embrace at that damp squib NERA demonstration where Mutasa endorsed Tsvangirai as the candidate to lead any opposition coalition ahead of elections in 2018.

Mawarire was unhappy and accused Tsvangirai of being drunk with power, or something like that.

In his view, the likes of Mutasa are tainted and should not be part of any credible, forward-looking arrangement.

Mujuru herself did not attend the NERA rally, on the ostensible basis that the party was preparing to set up structures.

But here is the irony: Mujuru may play anything from coquettish to hardball but she is very willing to have a coalition with Tsvangirai.

This explains why poor Nyandoro has been publicly agitating for a coalition between his boss and the MDC-T leader.

Mawarire, perhaps on the basis of strategy, has not been too impressed, hence the scuffle.

Guarding Mujuru

Jealously

For those in the know, Mawarire is not opposed to Mujuru per se, even in a polarising idea of joining a coalition.

Actually, Mawarire is Joice Mujuru all the way - and we may explain it further in a second - and his fight with Nyandoro was a fight for her.

He is guarding her Jealously.

We are sorry, for all the feminists out there, we didn't mean to go this route again but look, we can't help it.

Here are two bulls fighting over a female!

We cannot un-see this.

Mawarire is miffed that Nyandoro dares direct the operations from Mujuru's bedroom, sorry, office and he will have none of it!

That's how nasty it is.

Nyandoro is also accused of being a serial hopper of party beds, having come all the way from MDC-T, PDP, ZimPF and now he appears to own Mujuru.

It was bound not to end nicely.

But then it tells us something fundamental.

These small parties have poor organisational structures and are not guided by any ideology or clear plan.

All the people there want is money and fame while creating demigods and personality cults.

It is very much an African problem, a disease that even new parties have not been spared of.

Poor us!

#WhoWillFall?

We would be very interested in knowing what will happen.

The two gentleman's conduct fits perfectly in the mould of misconduct or a charge that is often read out as "bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute".

Will Jealousy fall?

Will Nyandoro fall?

Or both of them, for that matter?

How the case will be handled by the new party's hierarchy will be crucial.

And if Mawarire falls, it will be a tragic-comic end of the Harare man whose fame was causing the courts to compel Zimbabwe to hold elections in 2013.

It is that incident that led to his relationship with Mujuru, from what we hear, until the present.

He has worked tirelessly to cover her back exposed by her past political career - from the so-called Gukurahundi to "churu chamai Mujuru".

He has spun the defence of his leader with some admirable verve, oftentimes digging through the choking old volumes of old newspapers to wipe Mujuru's back clean.

He has been, apparently, the staid denials and amnesia that Mujuru fell to in light of her questionable past.

You have to love Jealousy for the way he defends his views and associations - to the point of physicality.

While we do not condone violence we much acknowledge that sometimes it is a sign of just how dear we hold certain beliefs and feelings.

Jealousy is also known to have strong feelings regarding a particular faith and outfit and its leader.

We have not seen him flooring and breaking people's limbs in that regard but we do know he is passionate about it.

Perhaps one thing shines through in all this.

It is Jealousy's big ego - and everything that he does and says is about feeding the same big ego, to the point of death.

Or is it killing - since we heard that in that heated exchange he considered the services of his pistol.

And why do we have the feeling that this is not the first time we are hearing about his gun.

Oh, yes, if memory serves us right there was a case not so long ago in which Mawarire did not quite get along with a neighbour, and a dog ended up dead!