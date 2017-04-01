1 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supermarkets Welcome Plastic Bags Ban

By Faith Nyamai

Supermarkets have supported the ban on plastic bag by the ministry of Environment terming the move as a major step towards achieving a clean environment.

Among the supermarkets that are up in the game to meet the new directive by the Ministry of Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu are major supermarkets such as Nakumatt, and Uchumi.

Nakumatt supermarket Spokesman Alfred Ng'ang'a told the Nation on Friday they totally support the ban

"We are intending to start selling recyclables bags to our customers to replace the plastic paper bags we use to pack goods for our customers," he said.

Nakumatt Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Andrew Dixon said they will from this weekend allow their shoppers to redeem, their accrued smart points in exchange of reusable carry bags. The initiative seeks to reduce the consumption and dispensing of plastic carry bags across the Nakumatt network by encouraging the voluntary use of reusable bags, used cartons and bales to pack shopping items.

"The adoption of reusable bags usage is expected to significantly cut down on the consumption of plastic carry bags in the formal retail environment," he said.Mr Dixon said, the move is also expected to set the pace for the proposed phase out of disposable plastic carry bags.

Speaking during the G20 schools conference at Brook house school in Karen Uchumi Supermarket Chief Executive Officer Julius Kipng'etich said there are ready to become the key players ending plastic bag pollution in the country.

"If county like Rwanda has managed to completely ban the use of plastic, I believe we as Kenyans can also head in the same direction," he said.

Other supermarkets such as Naivas and Tusky's may also be supporting the move. However, efforts to get a comment from them failed.

