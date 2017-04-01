1 April 2017

Nigeria: Saraki Is a Threat to Democracy, Says Adamawa APC Lawmaker

By Emmanuel Ande

Yola — The representative of Jada/Mbulo constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Alhassan Umar yesterday said that Senate President Bukola Saraki, was not only a threat to the future of All Progressive Congress (APC), but also that his actions in recent times were dangerous for the country's democracy.

Umar who spoke to newsmen on yesterday in Yola alleged that Saraki has put in place multiple plans to frustrate the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to the detriment of Nigerians.

He pointed out that the unnecessary crisis over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the refusal to confirm the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) was a grand design by the Senate President to frustrate the war against corruption and derail the country's democracy.

"The Senate President is an opposition within APC because he personalizes everything about government policies. He is running the senate as his private estate. He poses serious political threat to the future of the APC if the party leadership does not call him to order," he stated.

Umar maintained that the action of the senate dominated by APC members was essentially anti-government and that their continuous opposition to the president's decisions will not bring development to the country.

He therefore, urged the senators not to personalize issues of national interest and that they should put aside their political differences and work for the growth and sustenance of democracy.

The lawmaker, who urged the senate to confirm Magu as EFCC chair, pointed out that the anti-graft agency under him had been active and that the tempo must be maintained in order to effectively curb corruption.

