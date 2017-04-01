1 April 2017

Nigeria: Buhari Deploys Four Ambassadors to U.S., Others

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday deployed four of the newly confirmed ambassadors to the United States, Europe and East Africa

The affected officers are: Professor Tijani Bande (Kebbi State); Itegboje Sunday (Edo); Kadiri Audu (Kwara) and Bankole Adeoye (Ogun).

A statement by the president's media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Bande would proceed as Nigeria's ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria in the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

lt also said Itegboje had been deployed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Deputy Representative to Permanent Mission of Nigeria in the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

ln the same vein, the statement said Audu would proceed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria in the United Nations Offices in Geneva while Adeoye was deployed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission in the African Union in Addis Ababa.

