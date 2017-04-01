The South African government says grant beneficiaries can start collecting their April grants from merchants and ATMs on Saturday.

Sassa pay points however will only open on Monday, government tweeted from its official Twitter account.

"We wish to reassure grant beneficiaries that grants will be paid from today," it said on Saturday.

"The grant payment slip [which you receive with each payment] will indicate the next date of payment."

It tweeted a picture of beneficiaries collecting their grants from an unknown merchant on Saturday morning.

It warned that only valid Sassa cards can be used.

Government asked anyone with any queries to call the Sassa toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11.

Source: News24