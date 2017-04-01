Photo: Ghana Star

Ghanaian hiplife artist A-Plus (file photo).

Controversial Hiplife artiste A Plus has described parliament as the biggest problem of the country.

The musician's comment comes after the committee's dismissal of Mr. Ayariga's claims that Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko bribed members of the Appointments Committee to lure them into approving his nomination which turned into verbal confrontation at the floor of parliament.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama Ayariga, who made the bribery allegations was found guilty of contempt of Parliament and was recommended for sanctions according to the report.

The report said, Mr. Ayariga was culpable of perjury and was asked to apologize to the Appointments Committee Chairman, Joe Osei Owusu whom he accused of being a conduit of a GH¢3,000 bribe sent from the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko to the minority side of the committee.

After attempts to further clarify his position, Mr. Ayariga said, "Mr. Speaker if you say I should apologise, I apologise."

The further protraction of the matter in Parliament forced the Speaker Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to defer ruling on the matter to Friday, March 31, 2017.

Following the exit of the speaker from the house, the Chamber was thrown into a state of chaos as some MPs were seen in a near-brawl.

MPs such as Alhassan Suhuyini, Samuel George and Nii Lantey Vanderpuije of the minority side, were all seen to be throwing tantrums and exchanging words with some of their counterparts on the majority side.

A Plus has therefore questioned the integrity of the Ghanaian parliament many times.

The musicians Facebook post read "So like they want fight or what? Parliament is the biggest problem this country has," he said.

