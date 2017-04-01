South Africa: KZN Government Backs Zuma Following Cabinet Reshuffle - MEC Kaunda

In a carefully worded address, KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Transport MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda has revealed that the provincial government still backs President Jacob Zuma following his cabinet reshuffle this week.

Kaunda, who attended Zuma's official launch of the Aloe Ridge Westgate Grange social housing project, was addressing thousands of ANC supporters and residents in Imbali.

He said despite all the criticism of Zuma, KZN still backed the president.

KZN acting premier and ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, also asked those in leadership positions to be responsible.

The leadership question is like a relay. If the time has come for you to give the leadership role to others you must accept that, said Zikalala.

He said as a junior leader in his party, he was taught that "whatever you do or say is well received by the enemies of liberation, you must know that something is wrong with that".

"You can't speak the language of liberation, but be supported by oppressors. But if you speak their language, they'll support you," he said.

In his address after launching the housing project earlier, Zuma said it was a direct response to challenges faced by middle income workers who struggled to secure decent and affordable accommodation.

"The project we launched this morning is one of the largest social housing projects in the country. On completion, it will deliver close to one thousand housing units accommodating close to four thousand families," said Zuma.

Earlier, Zuma handed over units to two beneficiaries.

"We get paid less and I'm very grateful that I'm one of the beneficiaries at the project," said Nomkhosi Msimang, a student nurse.

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, who had reportedly said the ANC no longer comes first for Zuma, was among the dignitaries at the launch.

He left before Zuma delivered his speech and had not been among the dignitaries who sat in front with the president.

Source: News24